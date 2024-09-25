Answers to Key Issues Might Be in Obvious Place For Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars have issues in areas all across the field after an abysmal loss to the Buffalo Bills, 47-10, on Monday night. Head coach Doug Pederson addressed multiple red flags following the team's third straight loss.
Pederson credited his team for their effort in the loss but identified one glaring issue that kept them off the scoreboard for a majority of the game.
“It's not for lack of effort or trying and all that." Pederson said following the loss. "I just think that sometimes you just to have get out of your own way, right? We just keep digging ourselves in a hole early and can't seem to dig our way out of it, especially as one-sided as this game was.”
The Jaguars committed seven penalties on Monday which is their average this season, including two costly false starts on the offensive line inside the Bills' ten-yard line that led the drive to result in zero points.
In 10 years as an NFL head coach, Pederson has never started a season 0-3 and is staring down two must-win divisional games in the coming weeks. He knows exactly what he needs from his team moving forward.
“I had mentioned that the coaches need to coach and players need to play and obviously, the leadership." Pederson said. "If you want to be an elite football team, it's led from within, right. It's led by the players. Listen, the speeches are done, the speeches are over, we don't need any more ‘rah-rah’ stuff. It's just time to go play football, fix the mistakes and do everything we can to play our best football this weekend.”
The former Super Bowl Champion head coach expressed his frustrations and took accountability for his team being unable to carry over their preparation to the live ballgame and severely underperforming when it mattered most.
“I feel like the guys are ready." Pederson said. "Feel like they're -- by the end of the week they're in a good place, there is energy, and then it's not translating to the game. That is the part that I think bothers you a little bit, because I do see how hard they work and what they put in during the week and that it's not translating. Those are the things I got to figure out.”
The Jaguars will need to find some much-needed leadership and limit the self-inflicted wounds to have a shot at a Houston Texans team that is in a get-right spot after falling victime to a 34-7 drubbing from the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday.
