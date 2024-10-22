Are Days Still Numbered For Jaguars' GM?
The win over the New England Patriots will likely give head coach Doug Pederson some breathing room. Until the next loss. There is no doubt that the coach still sits on the hottest seat in the NFL, even though he left London 2-5 instead of 1-6.
The only person on the outs as much as Pederson is general manager Trent Baalke, who has been under fire for a good part of his Jaguars tenure.
From poor drafting (he continues to face criticism for drafting Travon Walker over the Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson) to this current roster's inability to find success on the football field, Baalke (on his second stint as a general manager), might be running out of lives.
There were even rumors of a rift between Baalke and his head coach. One cannot forget what CBS Sports' Pete Prisco said about Baalke's tumultuous track record.
"You go back into this season, [Shad Khan] comes out and says, 'Hey look at this roster it's the best the best w'eve ever had in the history of the franchise.' Because he's listening to the general manager -- because he wants to put the pressure on the coach," Prisco said. "That's what happens -- you have split. Everywhere Trent Baalke has been, he had a split. Jim Harbaugh -- split. He hires Jim Tomsula. Why? So he can control him! That's all he wants. Now he brings in the defensive coordinator, I've heard that was his choice. That guy has no earthly idea what he's doing."
Baalke's failed tenure as general manager for the San Fransisco 49ers were a red flag from Day 1.
It was after former All-Pro John Lynch took over the franchise that we now have this current iteration of the 49ers, one that has had a copious amount of success and competed for two Super Bowls and played in four NFC Championships.
But again -- that's the power of a good general manager.
One that drafts competently and doesn't take risks, save for selecting Trey Lance. Even then, Lynch had built the 49ers with a strong enough framework to withstand such a poor move until Brock Purdy emerged (which is, in turn, an example of a good draft pick).
If owner Shad Khan decides to part ways with Baalke, there is a plethora of viable candidates to choose from.
