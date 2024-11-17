Are the Jaguars a Good Bet to Pull Off Massive Upset?
The Jacksonville Jaguars travel north to face the Detroit Lions, one of the best teams in the National Football League. Jacksonville has struggled this season, and Sunday against the Lions will likely be no different.
Brian Wright of CBS Sports believes that while the Jaguars are rightfully underdogs heading to Detroit, it is the National Football League, and even the Jaguars have a chance to win on any given Sunday.
“Losing streak aside, Jacksonville has covered in each of its last four games,” Wright said. “ In fact, the Jags have lost by single digits five times. The narrow loss to the 7-2 Minnesota Vikings might have turned out differently with one fewer turnover. The Jaguars can possibly build on the effort by their defense, in which they forced the three interceptions and held Justin Jefferson to just five catches and 48 yards.”
While it is unlikely that the Jaguars will be able to replicate what the Houston Texans did, they can do their best to disrupt a talented Lions offense. The Lions have one of the highest-scoring teams in the National Football League.
If the Jaguars hope to pull off an upset on the road this Sunday, they will start by containing the Lions’ offense. If they allow Detroit’s offense to get going, it could get ugly quickly for the Raiders.
“The Lions’ struggle to overcome the Texans might have exposed some flaws in Detroit and give Jacksonville reason to feel it can keep it close,” Wright said. “The Jags have talent up front that could cause issues and pressure Goff into potentially throwing more picks. Travon Walker ranks seventh in the NFL with 7.5 sacks, while Josh Hines-Allen has five of his own.”
The Jaguars will be without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence. However, they still have some options for players on the offensive side of the ball who can pose a threat for the Lions.
“On offense, the injury to Tank Bigsby on Sunday allowed Travis Etienne to get 68% of the snaps against Minnesota," Wright said. "One of the more well-projected running backs at the beginning of the season. The talent is there to finally break out, especially if Bigsby is sidelined. One way may be through the passing game. Etienne caught six passes for 43 yards on October 6 versus the Indianapolis Colts. "
