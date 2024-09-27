Are the Jaguars Ready for Texans' Biggest X-Factor?
The Jacksonville Jaguars started the season with plenty of hope and expectations, only to lose their first three games. Altogether, the Jaguars have lost eight of their last nine regular-season games.
Although they began the season hoping to make it to the playoffs, they will now try to become only the seventh team in the Super Bowl era to start a season 0-3 and still make the playoffs.
To do so, Jacksonville will have to fix the many issues plaguing the team, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Through three games, the Jaguars' offense has averaged the sixth-fewest yards per game and is tied for the second-fewest points.
The Jaguars' offense’s inability to sustain drives, protect quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and score points are the primary reasons the team has yet to win a game.
As the Jaguars prepare for a divisional matchup against the Houston Texans, Offensive Coordinator Press Taylor noted the talented players on the Texans’ defense. Taylor said the Texans are deep at defensive end, with Will Anderson, Danielle Hunter, Derek Barnett, and Jerry Hughes leading the way.
“Obviously, you have to commit as many resources as possible to keep edges clean,” Taylor said. “When a team like this has both edges as dangerous threats in terms of pass rush potential, you have to pick your spots. Basically, when are you going to leave somebody one-on-one? How are you going to provide help? What are you going to look like for certain aspects of things?
“[Texans DE] Derek Barnett and [Texans DE] Jerry Hughes are great pass rushers behind them as well. I spent a lot of time with Derrick Barnett, watching him play. They obviously acquired him after we were done playing them last year, but he's a very good player as well. We have our hands full again, which is no different than the teams that have edges like this.”
The Jaguars must find a way to dig themselves out of their 0-3 hole. However, that will be nearly impossible without productive play from the Jaguars offense.
The unit hopes a game against a familiar opponent can spark a much-needed turnaround.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.