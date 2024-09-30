Are There Any Positives From Jaguars' Week 4 Loss?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost another game and are still searching for answers. They are now 0-4 and hope to secure a win next week at home over the Indianapolis Colts. Still, the Jaguars have numerous things they must improve at if they wish to make that happen.
The Jaguars are still winless and face an uphill battle if they hope to turn things around. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence believes the Jaguars’ offense did some productive things against the Houston Texans after a week filled with the team adequately preparing.
Lawrence noted the unit could have taken better advantage of their chances to win.
Lawrence noted that the offense played better than it had in the last few weeks. However, he also credited the Texans’ defense for playing solid football.
The veteran quarterback noted that as good as the Texans’ defense played, the Jaguars still had plenty of opportunities to swing the game in their favor.
“Yeah, I thought we did some good things,” Lawrence said. “We had a lot of opportunities. I think overall, we got what we wanted. We had a good plan. We were prepared for a lot of stuff, and I give Houston credit. They had some stuff, too, that they did defensively that was really good today, but overall, I thought our plan was good.
“I thought we had a lot of opportunities, run game, and throwing the ball down the field. Didn't capitalize on all of them, unfortunately, and that's kind of why we're here now and didn't win the game, in my opinion, because we didn't take advantage of some of those opportunities, but I thought as far as scheme and stuff that we did, it was really good.”
The Jaguars now have four home games in a row. After the Colts, they play the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, and Green Bay Packers. Over the next four weeks, the Jaguars face more than one beatable opponent at home.
The Jaguars may be 0-4, but a couple of wins over the next four weeks can help make up for their slow start. Jacksonville must figure things out soon.
Our Jaguars on SI beat writer John Shipley requested 15 minutes to sit down and discuss with general manager Trent Baalke the future of the franchise.
