As Team Spirals, Jaguars' Coach Has Odd Answer to Burning Question
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson is on thin ice.
In Year 3, his team has taken a massive step back with an abysmal 0-4 start. This was supposed to be the best team in franchise history, too. The owner made a massive investment in this team and it's franchise quarterback, Trevor Lawrence.
There are seemingly no answers. Pederson and Co. can't seem to get the offense going, with faulty communication and poor execution and inconsistency. Thing like implementing an up-tempo style haven't panned out.
Each week there seems to be a new solution or wrinkle that the Jaguars are looking into to get their first win of the season. To seemingly solve the offensive line issues. To generate more points on the board. It simply was not enough in their loss to the Houston Texans.
On Monday, Pederson was asked about the translating the gains in practice to the field on gameday. His answer? An interesting one for a coach who is on a seat as hot as Pederson's.
He too inspiration from golf.
"Glad you brought this up -- did you watch the President's Cup?" Pederson said. " I believe it was Friday afternoon and Scheffler [Scottie Scheffler] and Henley [Russell Henley], I think it was, right? They were coming down 18 and the galleries had started to kind of amass themselves on Friday and they were following this group. I think they were one of the last groups to play on Friday, and they either could tie the hole or maybe win the hole, whatever, for half-point or a tie. Scheffler had a distance that he easily has been, for two years, making those shots. The commentators actually talked about adrenaline and talked about the emotion of the game and that shot and making that shot. He took one less club knowing that adrenaline is going to push this ball further. Does that make sense?
"So, in Trevor's case, sometimes adrenaline takes over and the excitement of the game, and I see it and I just took one club too long. So, to that point, I guess, sometimes the emotion of the game, feeling the game, the adrenaline of the game, those are things -- and I'm not a sports psychologist, sometimes I feel like I have to be, but I'm not -- I think we’ve got to somehow get all of that just to, if you want to translate it, just calm down, take a deep breath, inhale, exhale, relax, try to control the brain a little bit ... To be able to see it, deliver it, make the throw, just like Scheffler did, and he hit it 25 feet on 18. I think it applies to everybody. I think it applies to everybody applies to coaches, applies to players in those types of moments like that. Every moment is big. You never know when that opportunity to make that important play is going to come in a football game. ... Control your emotions. That's part of that.”
Our Jaguars on SI beat writer John Shipley requested 15 minutes to sit down and discuss with general manager Trent Baalke the future of the franchise.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.