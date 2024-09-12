Bad News About Jaguars' Star Defender Could Be Massive Blow
It continues to look like the Jacksonville Jaguars will be without star cornerback Tyson Campbell for several weeks.
Campbell left Week 1 in the second half with a hamstring injury, which led to head coach Doug Pederson proclaiming on Monday that the team's top cornerback would "miss some time."
On Wednesday, Pederson took it a step further when asked about the possibility of Campbell landing on injured reserve.
“Potentially. Haven't made a decision there. We'll see what the length of time it'll be, but haven't made that decision yet," Pederson said.
If Campbell is placed on injured reserve, he would miss at least four games. If that happens this week, then he would miss Week 2 vs. the Cleveland Browns, Week 3 vs. the Buffalo Bills, Week 4 vs. the Houston Texans, and Week 5 vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
If Campbell misses an extended period of time, the Jaguars will look to either third-year cornerback Montaric Brown or rookie cornerback Jarrian Jones to replace him.
Each cornerback took snaps in the Week 1 loss to the Dolphins, and Brown has starting experience dating back to last season when Campbell fought through a hamstring injury.
On Wednesday, Pederson seemed to imply the favorite for the role will be Brown.
“We have options. Let me put it that way. We have options back there. I thought Buster [Brown] did a nice job filling in last week, obviously, and really like where he's at and what he's done. So obviously, that's a good option for us," Pederson said.
Campbell, the No. 33 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, missed Weeks 7 and 8 last year due to a hamstring injury, eventually returning to the lineup in Week 10 after the bye week. Campbell then missed Weeks 11, 12, 14, and 15. And when Campbell was in the lineup, he was far from his 100% self.
After 25 pass breakups and five interceptions in his first two seasons, Campbell recorded one interception and five pass breakups in 11 games in 2023, the least productive year of his career.
Campbell signed a record-breaking extension with the Jaguars this summer, agreeing to a four-year, $76.5 million deal with 53.4 million guaranteed.
