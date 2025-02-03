Baker Mayfield Explains How Liam Coen Will Help Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield made his feelings known on Liam Coen leaving Tampa For the Jacksonville Jaguars job at the end of January.
Now, he is making his feelings known on how he think Coen will aid Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
"Liam taught the game of football to all of our offensive guys, and he helped me out tremendously with pre-snap adjustments," Mayfield said in a video posted by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. "So, Trevor is going to have a guy that's really going to grow into him and lean into that and help him out. Not just on the field, but off the field."
Mayfield had the most productive year of his career in his season under Coen. The Buccaneers ranked in the top-5 among passing and rushing offenses and proved that it could put points on the scoreboard no matter what injuries or challenges they were facing throughout the season.
It is largely due to the success that Mayfield had that Coen was such an appealing prospect to the Jaguars. Jaguars owner Shad Khan wanted to find a coach this offseason who could take Lawrence to the next level, and Mayfield's success in 2024 proved Coen can be that coach.
Lawrence is the biggest piece of the challenge in front of Coen. Lawrence clearly has the talent, but injuries and bouts of inconsistency have had significant impacts on each of his last two seasons.
That is why it is critical for Coen to prove that he can be the coach who can help Lawrence get over the hump. Lawrence has taken big steps before; can Coen now help him take as big of a step as Mayfield took with the Buccaneers and Coen in 2024?
"How do we make Trevor Lawrence and this offense as dynamic and explosive as we can be? We've got to build it around him as well. We've got to make every part of this about improvement, and he will be a part of that process. He's earned that right. I cannot respect his toughness and mentality and work ethic more than I do already from afar. This will all be about Trevor right now," Coen said.
