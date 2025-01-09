Baker Mayfield Reacts to Jaguars' Interest in Buccaneers OC Liam Coen
If one thing is clear about the Jacksonville Jaguars' consideration of Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen as their next head coach, it is this: Baker Mayfield would rather it didn't happen.
Speaking with Tampa Bay media this week, Mayfield took a question on Coen's reported interview with the Jaguars, which can take place as early as Tuesday. And in his response, the always clever Mayfield made it clear he would prefer the Jaguars let him keep the coordinator who has helped his career reach new heights in 2024.
"Yeah. I mean, first and foremost, obviously, it's public knowledge he's getting the interview for the Jacksonville job, but it's going to come down to a one-on-one at Sawgrass for him to decide whether he actually takes the interview," Mayfield joked.
Getting serious however, Mayfield then went into why he thinks Coen has been such a success with the Buccaneers offense this year.
"No, but Liam has done an incredible job," Mayfield said.
"It's the influence he's had throughout all the guys teaching the game of football, and I've mentioned to you guys like all year, that teaching the details of why we're doing certain things, why we have certain plays alerted or canned, whatever you want to call it. And he does a great job of that, and then calling the plays with player strengths, that's what good OCs do. And so he's done an unbelievable job."
Coen, who has been a long-time assistant for Sean McVay and also had success with Will Levis at Kentucky, is in his first year as Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator and is set to lead the offense into the playoffs.
In 2024, the Buccaneers ranked top-five in: total offense, scoring offense, rushing offense, passing offense, third-down percantage, and red-zone touchdown percantage.
Coen is one of eight coaches the Jaguars have requested to speak to so far. He is one of five offensive play-callers on the Jaguars' interview request list.
"I think we have a very compelling case on what we can offer the head coach and you know that. I think the players, where we stand on our draft, our salary cap, the city, the bricks and mortar, the facility and our division," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said on Monday.
"It's a very compelling case, but like we did last time, the head coach needs to be comfortable with what we're doing. Our job is to be able to provide them with all the resources they want. So, we'll go through that process, and it's got to work for them.”
