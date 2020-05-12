Beat Chat: Q&A on Jaguars Wide Receiver Collin Johnson with LonghornsCountry

As we continue onward with the 2020 offseason, we will be speaking with publishers throughout the Maven network to get the low down on the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2020 draft class.

Thus far, we have already covered CJ Henderson, K'Lavon Chaisson, and Laviska Shenault, and DaVon Hamilton. Now, we move onto Texas wide receiver Collin Johnson, who the Jaguars selected with the No. 165 overall pick in last month's fifth-round.

Johnson adds a unique element to the Jaguars' wide receiver room thanks to his 6-foot-6 size, and could carve out a niche role early on despite being in a crowded position group. To get a feel for how Johnson can impact the Jaguars in the short- and long-term, we speak with Chris Dukes of LongshornCountry to get the inside scoop on the tools he will bring to Jacksonville.

Q: Collin Johnson's calling card is obviously his size. How well did he use that to his advantage at Texas?

Dukes: Size and the ability to use it correctly was always Johnson's biggest strength on the field. He's going to be open even in situations where smaller receivers would be considered covered.

Q: Johnson's production took a significant dip in 2019. Was this solely due to injuries in your eyes?

Dukes: Yes. Johnson was injured in the season opener against Louisiana Tech and unable to go at 100% against LSU. You can look at his numbers when he got healthy in the middle of the season and see the same kind of that had scouts buzzing in 2018. Between Oct. 12-Nov. 9 Johnson had no less than six catches and 80 yards in any of his four appearances including a pair of 100-yard games.

Q: Johnson told local reporters here he thinks he has better speed than everyone thinks. Is this an accurate assessment in your opinion?

Dukes: He probably has better speed than the 4.8 40-yard dash times some people were throwing out there, but maybe not quite the 4.5 he claimed he was ready to run at the combine before a hip flexor injury. He's not the guy who will take the top off of defenses, but he's quick enough to get separation.

Q: Johnson is joining a Jaguars' WR group that is filled with other young players and only one real long-tenured veteran. Does he have the maturity to grow with the rest of the room instead of having to lean on a veteran?

Dukes: He was a team captain his senior year and always one of the first players the media relations department would send out for interviews. He also has a strong support structure and can lean on his 10-year NFL veteran father Johnnie Johnson for advice.

Q: The Jaguars have said they see Johnson as a mismatch who could potentially carve out a red-zone role. How valuable was he in the red-zone at Texas?

Dukes: Texas fans were often a little frustrated by the staff's inability to find ways to get him the ball in the red zone. He only caught 15 touchdowns in four seasons at Texas and many of those were from more than 20 yards out, but given his ability to use his length and strength against to his advantage I see no reason he can't become a bigger red-zone weapon at the next level.