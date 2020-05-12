JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Beat Chat: Q&A on Jaguars Wide Receiver Collin Johnson with LonghornsCountry

John Shipley

As we continue onward with the 2020 offseason, we will be speaking with publishers throughout the Maven network to get the low down on the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2020 draft class.

Thus far, we have already covered CJ Henderson, K'Lavon Chaisson, and Laviska Shenault, and DaVon Hamilton. Now, we move onto Texas wide receiver Collin Johnson,  who the Jaguars selected with the No. 165 overall pick in last month's fifth-round. 

Johnson adds a unique element to the Jaguars' wide receiver room thanks to his 6-foot-6 size, and could carve out a niche role early on despite being in a crowded position group. To get a feel for how Johnson can impact the Jaguars in the short- and long-term, we speak with Chris Dukes of LongshornCountry to get the inside scoop on the tools he will bring to Jacksonville.

Q: Collin Johnson's calling card is obviously his size. How well did he use that to his advantage at Texas?

Dukes: Size and the ability to use it correctly was always Johnson's biggest strength on the field. He's going to be open even in situations where smaller receivers would be considered covered.

Q: Johnson's production took a significant dip in 2019. Was this solely due to injuries in your eyes?

Dukes: Yes. Johnson was injured in the season opener against Louisiana Tech and unable to go at 100% against LSU. You can look at his numbers when he got healthy in the middle of the season and see the same kind of that had scouts buzzing in 2018. Between Oct. 12-Nov. 9 Johnson had no less than six catches and 80 yards in any of his four appearances including a pair of 100-yard games.

Q: Johnson told local reporters here he thinks he has better speed than everyone thinks. Is this an accurate assessment in your opinion?

Dukes: He probably has better speed than the 4.8 40-yard dash times some people were throwing out there, but maybe not quite the 4.5 he claimed he was ready to run at the combine before a hip flexor injury. He's not the guy who will take the top off of defenses, but he's quick enough to get separation.

Q: Johnson is joining a Jaguars' WR group that is filled with other young players and only one real long-tenured veteran. Does he have the maturity to grow with the rest of the room instead of having to lean on a veteran?

Dukes: He was a team captain his senior year and always one of the first players the media relations department would send out for interviews. He also has a strong support structure and can lean on his 10-year NFL veteran father Johnnie Johnson for advice.  

Q: The Jaguars have said they see Johnson as a mismatch who could potentially carve out a red-zone role. How valuable was he in the red-zone at Texas?

Dukes: Texas fans were often a little frustrated by the staff's inability to find ways to get him the ball in the red zone. He only caught 15 touchdowns in four seasons at Texas and many of those were from more than 20 yards out, but given his ability to use his length and strength against to his advantage I see no reason he can't become a bigger red-zone weapon at the next level.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The State of the Jacksonville Jaguars Wide Receiver Room

Can the Jacksonville Jaguar receivers replicate their production growth from 2019? Jacksonville's future may depend on it happening.

KassidyHill

by

John Shipley

Difference in Jaguars & Ravens Favorites/Underdog Odds Reflect Big Change for Calais Campbell

Calais Campbell has gone from one of the projected worst teams in the NFL to the team who is currently a favorite in every single game.

John Shipley

Which No. 1 Wide Receivers Will Jaguars' Top Rookie CJ Henderson See in 2020?

If C.J. Henderson is set to shadow No. 1 wide receivers this season, which receivers is he going to have to matchup with?

John Shipley

Early Game-By-Game Predictions For the Jaguars in 2020

How do we think the Jaguars' 2020 schedule plays out? We take an early look at each game to carve out our first prediction for the season.

John Shipley

The State of the Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Line Room

A lot will look the same with the Jacksonville Jaguars offensive line in 2020...but Head Coach Doug Marrone feels even more will look different.

KassidyHill

by

KassidyHill

Jaguars’ 2020 Strength of Schedule Falls in Middle of the Pack

The Jaguars' 2020 slate doesn't appear to be overly difficult or overly lax.

John Shipley

Chris Thompson Officially Signs Contract With Jaguars

The eighth-year running back announced on Twitter Saturday that he had put ink to paper and officially signed with the Jaguars.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

What Joe Schobert Likes About the Jaguars Defensive Front He Is Now Paired With

Jacksonville has been known for years for an aggressive, physical defense which gets after the quarterback -- ideal for a linebacker like Joe Schobert to play behind.

John Shipley

Special Speed: Why the Jaguars Drafted Chris Claybroooks

The Jaguars are hoping to bring an impact player to their special teams unit with the addition of Chris Claybrooks.

John Shipley

Ex-Jaguars QB Nick Foles Among Favorites for Comeback Player of the Year

After a rough 2019 in Jacksonville, Nick Foles is one of the favorites for Comeback Player of the Year in 2020.

John Shipley