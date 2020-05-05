Beat Chat: Q&A on Jaguars Receiver Laviska Shenault with BuffsCountry

Just a few weeks ago, exciting rookie wide receiver Laviska Shenault was drafted with the Jaguars second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, No. 42 overall. The former Colorado Buffaloes receiver will make the cross country trip from the Rocky Mountains with the opportunity to fight for a major role in the offense. We talk with Chase Howell of SI's University of Colorado site, BuffsCountry, to learn more about the talented wideout.

Q: Let’s just ask the obvious one first. Is Shenault worthy of a second-round pick?

Howell: I definitely think so. I wouldn't have been surprised if he fell to the late second or early third round because of his injury issues which tend to scare NFL general managers off. The fact is, Shenault is high risk, high reward. When healthy, he's the most electric skill position player in the draft. But no one knows how long he can stay healthy. In a receiver class this deep, there were less risky picks but I love seeing Dave Caldwell take a chance on a game-changer.



Q: Shenault decided to forego his senior year and consensus is when you’re a first or second-round pick, obviously it’s a good choice. But that still means he’s young. What is his ceiling?

Howell: This is a young man that has defied so many odds in his life, I'm not sure there is a ceiling.

Q: What’s your favorite Laviska Shenault play that encapsulates what kind of player he is?

Howell: I love this question. Against Stanford this past season, it was fourth and one with the game tied late in the 4th quarter. Shenault gets the ball on an end-around and a linebacker is there to meet him right at the first down marker, Shenault lowers his shoulder and puts the Stanford player on his backside subsequently gaining the first down. Colorado went on to kick a game-winning field goal on that drive.

Yes, there were bigger and more electric plays for Shenault in his career but nothing that encapsulates his toughness and will to win more than that.

Q: Obviously he’s a receiver, but with his five games in Colorado with both a receiving and rushing touchdown, there’s always that threat. Where is he best utilized?

Howell: With the ball in his hands. However you have to do it, get the ball in his hands and give him space to work with and he will do the rest.



Q: Are there any knocks or concerns with Shenault’s game?

Howell: I really think it's only injuries. I have seen the analysts say his route running is subpar, but I don't fully agree with that.

Could he work on his route running? Sure, everybody can. But he's just as good of a route runner as anybody in the draft not named Jerry Jeudy. Pay close attention to his footwork in his releases, it's excellent. And then if you watch some of the slants he was successful on, watch how he uses his eyes to deceive the defensive backs. He's not the greatest jumper but he has great ball skills. His speed might be a question mark after what he ran at the combine but he's definitely game fast.



Q: The Jaguars made a clear push for high character guys this draft. What does Shenault bring to the locker room?

Howell: Shenault always stayed out of trouble during his time in Colorado. He's loved by his teammates. He's never going to be outspoken, that's just not who he is. But in terms of character, he's got it. I've never heard a bad thing about him personally. He was by far the most popular football player on campus and he never allowed his ego to get in the way. I'm not even sure he has one.



Q: A second-round pick with that sort of talent can sometimes feel they already know what to do. Will Shenault want to do his own thing or will he soak up coaching?

Howell: I doubt it. He's even said it himself he has a long way to go. His coaches have praised his ability to be coachable. He learned at least four different positions while at Colorado and excelled at it.



Q: It seems Shenault grew more and more into a threat as the years advanced. Is he poised to continue that momentum into the NFL or do you anticipate a learning curve?

Howell: There will definitely be a learning curve but I also think he will create lots of problems for defenses that haven't prepared for him. It will depend on how Jacksonville utilizes him and how quickly they are able to implement plays that work for him. I don't anticipate him hitting the ground running with minimal time to work on things on the grass. But he's surprised me before.