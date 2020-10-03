Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Jaguars Vs. Bengals

Tomorrow, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be attempting to turn their 1-2 record into a .500 mark against the Cincinnati Bengals, who are entering the contest with an 0-2-1 record following a Week 3 tie.

So, what are some things Jaguars fans should know about the Bengals ahead of Week 3? We spoke with James Rapien of AllBengals to find the answers.

Q: Joe Burrow ... just how good has the rookie been? How much of it has been him overcoming some issues on the Bengals' O and just making plays with his own natural ability?

A: He's been everything the Bengals expected and then some. He was a leader from day one and came into camp with a great handle on the playbook and Zac Taylor's system. Burrow has certainly had to overcome a bottom-tier offensive line. They've been one of the worst units in the league. He's had to throw the ball more than any rookie should in his first three games.

He is a playmaker and has taken some unnecessary hits, but it wouldn't be bad if the offensive line was competent. He'll learn to take less hits, but the Bengals really need to find a way to keep him upright.

Q: With Geno Atkins out on Sunday, who in the Bengals' defense can step up in the front seven?

A: Unfortunately for the Bengals, it isn't just Atkins. Defensive tackle Mike Daniels is also out after suffering an elbow injury in Thursday's practice. Both veterans missed the Browns game in Week 2 and Cleveland ran for 215 yards. Don't be shocked if Jay Gruden tries to do the same thing with James Robinson on Sunday.

DJ Reader is the defensive tackle that the Jaguars need to focus on. He's one of the best players on this defense. Look for Christian Covington and Amani Bledsoe to see an increase in playing time. The Bengals will likely activate Freedom Akinmoladun or Kahlil McKenzie from the practice squad.

Cincinnati is missing a key piece of their defense on all three levels. Cornerback Mackensie Alexander (ribs, hamstring) is expected to miss Sunday's game. Rookie linebacker Logan Wilson (concussion) is out as well.

Q: Joe Mixon is off to a slow start. What do you attribute that the most to, and do you think it changes Sunday?

A: The offensive line and poor play-calling. The Bengals' line has struggled all season, but Taylor hasn't done Mixon any favors. He only has six receptions this season. Mixon is more than capable of making plays in the passing game. If the line isn't going to open up holes in the running game, then Taylor needs to find ways to get the ball to his best player.

It hasn't happened yet. I wouldn't be shocked if they tried to establish the run early against the Jaguars. Whether or not they stick with it will come down to how much or how little success they have on the ground.

Q: With DJ Chark set to play on Sunday, which Bengals corner is most likely to match up with him on Sunday?

A: William Jackson III should see Chark a lot on Sunday. I wouldn't be shocked if Darius Phillips is matched up against him at times too. Jackson is easily the Bengals' best cornerback. He's been solid so far this season. He did get beat by Odell Beckham Jr. a couple of times in Week 2, so that's certainly a matchup worth watching.

Q: How much confidence is there in Zac Taylor's staff to beat a Jaguars team that has been pegged by many as one of the worst in the league, at least before the season began?

Taylor is 0-10-1 in one-possession games since the Bengals made him their head coach. He's building a solid culture and his players believe in him, but his play-calling has left some scratching their head. This is an offense that should be able to score a bunch of points against a team like the Jaguars.

Any offense with A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins, John Ross and Mixon should be able to put up points in bunches. We haven't seen that yet this year. Part of that is the offensive line. Part of that is Taylor. The Bengals need to find a way to get some explosive plays on offense. Green's longest catch is 15 yards. Burrow's longest completion was a 42-yard screen pass to Giovani Bernard.

If this team is going to get its first win of the season on Sunday, Taylor has to find a way to get his best players in space so they can make big plays.