Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Jaguars Vs. Packers

Another week, another chance at redemption for the 1-7 Jacksonville Jaguars. This time, though, redemption will seem as far away as it has all season as the Jaguars walk into what could be their toughest test all season.

Following seven straight losses, the Jaguars will travel to Green Bay to play the 6-2 Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 10. To give an idea of the key storylines heading into the game, we spoke with Bill Huber of PackerCentral to preview Jaguars-Packers.

Q: Aaron Rodgers seems like he is on another level this season compared to the last few. What changed this year -- is it simply more comfort in the offensive scheme?

A: I do think there’s something to that. The Year 1-to-Year 2 jump on offense isn’t universal. If you look at it, about half the teams actually take a step backward in Year 2. But the Packers have surged forward by about eight points per game with no real additions to the offensive depth chart. The improvement starts with Rodgers. Several times after games, he’s complimented Matt LaFleur on his play-calling and game plays. They’re really on the same page.

At some point during training camp, Rodgers got rolling. I asked him about it, sort of expecting the generic “we didn’t have an offseason so it took some time to knock off the rust” answer. Instead, he said he saw something watching some decade-old film that he’d incorporated into his game. He’s never told us what he saw. I will say, he’s fundamentally a much-improved quarterback. That pick-six against Tampa Bay was the rare pass that he threw without stepping into it. He’s so locked in that when he misses a pass, it catches you off-guard.

Q: Jaire Alexander is considered by most to be either the top cornerback in the league this year or among them, but what does the Packers secondary look like around him?

A: Led by Alexander, the Packers have one of the best cornerback groups in the NFL. If you put anything into the coverage numbers at Pro Football Focus, he’s allowed 54 receiving yards the last six games. He takes the best receiver and shuts him down. He doesn’t have the ball production, so perhaps that will take him out of the conversation as the best in the league, but he’s been sensational. It’s worth noting he left Thursday’s game against San Francisco with a concussion.

Kevin King has missed the last four games with an injured quad. He’s no slouch. At 6-foot-3, he’s a force in press coverage and really closes a quarterback’s passing window. King had five interceptions last season and will be a free agent after this season. He’s missed a bunch of games due to injuries, and that’s going to cost him a lot of money.

Chandon Sullivan has been excellent in the slot. The safety tandem of Darnell Savage (first round, 2019) and Adrian Amos (free agency, 2019) has been OK but a bit underwhelming considering the investment.

Q: Green Bay prided itself on its pass rush last season. Why has that seemed to have dried up this season and is there hope they can revert back to their 2019 form when it comes to getting to the QB?

A: This is the question. I do think one key is they’ve faced Detroit’s Matthew Stafford, New Orleans’ Drew Brees and Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady. Those three quarterbacks deal it quickly. Against the likes of Atlanta’s Matt Ryan, Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins and Houston’s Deshaun Watson, three quarterbacks that aren’t quick to unload the ball, the pressure has been better.

There’s more than that, though. The Smith Bros. – Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith – haven’t been as good this season. The lack of an interior push has hurt, as well. Kenny Clark provided that push last year but missed some time due to a groin injury and has been slow to round into form. There’s no question this team has no chance of winning the Super Bowl unless the pass rush becomes a menace.

Q: Who is the more dangerous offensive player for the Jaguars to focus on: Davante Adams or Aaron Jones?

A: Jones is really good but Adams has been absolutely dominant. He leads the NFL in receiving yards per game by a wide margin. Despite missing two-and-a-half games due to a hamstring injury, he’s already tied an NFL single-season record with three games of 10-plus receptions for 150-plus yards and one-plus touchdown. Every defense knows where Rodgers is throwing the ball and it has hardly mattered. He’s not big and he doesn’t have elite speed but he’s an incredible tactician at the line of scrimmage. When he gets rolling, the Packers are unstoppable.

Q: Finally, I have to ask about one of the most beloved Jaguars of all-time: what has Marcedes Lewis brought to Green Bay on the field and in the locker room?

A: What a story. In 2018, general manager Gutekunst signed Jimmy Graham and Lewis as a tight-end tandem. Former coach Mike McCarthy featured Graham but practically forgot Lewis was alive. At season’s end, Lewis contemplated leaving Green Bay – and the NFL – forever. But Gutekunst talked Lewis into coming back for one more season to help the running game that LaFleur wanted to feature.

It’s really rejuvenated his career. LaFleur leans heavily on Lewis’ blocking and Lewis has relished being a leader on and off the field. He’s been good for Rodgers, too, and I’m not talking about as a pass target, though they connected for a touchdown last week. Rodgers is 36 and has formed a strong bond with Lewis.

Lewis is surrounded by a bunch of green-as-grass tight ends – third-year player Robert Tonyan (two starts entering this season), second-year player Jace Sternberger (one start) and rookie Josiah Deguara (now on injured reserve). Heck, position coach Justin Outten was a high school coach in Houston in 2015 when Lewis was a 16-game starter for the Jaguars.

“The road to success is always under construction,” Lewis said recently. “I always talk about living your life like you’re on a one-day contract. Whatever it is you’re doing on that given day, if you’re not giving your personal best, then you can’t renew your contract for the next day.”

I’m not sure when Lewis last took a day off. He’s in tip-top shape thanks to his affinity for MMA-style workouts. It looks like he could play until he’s 40.