Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Jaguars Vs. Ravens

We speak to RavensCountry of the Fan Nation team network to help preview Jaguars vs. Ravens and the biggest storylines for Sunday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-12) will be big underdogs this weekend as they travel to face the 8-4 Baltimore Ravens this Sunday, and for good reason.

With a 12-game losing streak forcing the team's 2020 season to go off track, the Jaguars are more or less being forced to play out the string over these final three weeks, and that includes playing the 2019 NFL MVP in Lamar Jackson.

To help preview Sunday's game, we have spoken with Todd Karpovich of RavensCountry to get answers on the biggest storylines heading into Sunday.

1) What is the biggest reason the Ravens haven't had a repeat year of 2019? Injuries, regression, or both?

Lamar Jackson has taken some criticism because of an inconsistent performance this season. There have been questions about his mechanics, such as not stepping into his throws or throwing sidearm. Jackson is on pace to throw for 2,730 yards with 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Last year when he was named NFL MVP, he threw for 3,127 yards with 36 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He's also being more selective when he runs the ball but still leads the team with 793 yards rushing.

Opponents are doing a better job spying him and making him throw outside the numbers — an area where he tends to struggle. However, Jackson has played much better the past two games and was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week. Perhaps the Ravens are peaking at the right time. Baltimore has dealt with a myriad of injuries on both sides of the ball, but the team has shown solid depth.

2) Just what kind of impact have Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue each had on Baltimore's defense?

Campbell has been a leader since the first day of training camp. He is tied for the team lead with four sacks and has five tackles for a loss and 10 quarterback hits. Baltimore is grateful to have Campbell back in the lineup. The Ravens lost all three games when he was sidelined with a calf injury.

Ngakoue is not having the same impact and has only registered one sack since being acquired from the Viking at the trade deadline. The Ravens are hopeful that he will flash over the final three games. That would also benefit Ngakoue, who is a free agent at the end of the season.

3) Who is Baltimore's most dangerous player that isn't named Lamar Jackson?

Rookie second-round pick J.K. Dobbins has emerged as a key playmaker and has taken veteran Mark Ingram’s spot on the depth chart. Dobbins has got the majority of carries over the past three games and is third on the team with 504 yards (5.3 average) and five touchdowns. Fellow running back Gus Edwards is a powerful downhill runner who averages five yards per carry. Dobbins and Edwards will see a lot of action against Jacksonville. The Ravens don’t have any wide receivers that scare teams, but tight end Mark Andrews is solid moving the chains.

On defense, cornerback Marlon Humphrey leads the NFL with eight forced fumbles this season. That mark is also tied for the second-most by a defensive back in an NFL single-season since the stat began being tracked in 2000.

4) What is it about the Ravens' culture that makes them such a consistent franchise week in and out?

The Ravens’ strategy is to build the team through the draft and they generally stay away from high-priced free agents. Players move up through the system and are given opportunities to make plays. That strategy helps develop a winning culture. General manager Eric DeCosta had one of the best mentors in the league with Ozzie Newsome and has followed the same path in terms of scouting and the draft. John Harbaugh is one of the longest tenure coaches in the NFL and that continuity has led to success.

5) Score prediction?

The Ravens are coming off a spirited win against the Browns, and will likely need to win their final three games to make the playoffs for a third straight year. As a result, Baltimore cannot afford a slip against Jacksonville. The Ravens are playing with more confidence and the offense appears to be clicking at a higher level. The defense has been solid but needs to play better in the fourth quarter.

Final Score: Ravens 44, Jaguars 20