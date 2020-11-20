Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Jaguars Vs. Steelers

In just a few short days, one of the greatest rivals in the history of the Jacksonville Jaguars is set to visit TIAA Bank Field -- the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

Most give the 1-8 Jaguars little hope of beating the 9-0 Steelers, but the NFL is an any given Sunday type of league. To help preview the game, we have spoken with Noah Strackbein of AllSteelers to breakdown the key matchups and storylines.

1) Big Ben is earning some MVP talk right now. How much of that is the 8-0 record and how much of it is just him playing that well?

The question isn't how much of the 9-0 start helps Ben Roethlisberger's MVP talks, it's how much of the 9-0 start is Ben Roethlisberger?

The Steelers perfect start has been far from perfect. They nearly fell into a trap game in Dallas and had to fight from behind against Baltimore. People can, and have, found every excuse imaginable to invalidate Pittsburgh's record. But the truth is, this team has struggled at times, yes, but have fought their way out, mostly behind the efforts of their quarterback.

"Drawing plays in the dirt" has become the motto of the Steelers offense. Roethlisberger is literally creating plays as the games go on, and they're working. So when it comes to MVP consideration, you have to acknowledge that this team escaped moments they shouldn't have because of Roethlisberger's presence.

2) Doug Marrone said this is maybe the best front 7 he has faced since he began coaching in the NFL. Just how good have they been?

This front seven might be the best in the NFL and it's only going to get better on Sunday. Cornerback Mike Hilton might not be included in the front seven, but he's just as effective blitzing than anyone on the Steelers defense. Hilton missed the last four weeks with a shoulder but is on schedule to return in Week 11.

Before he left, Hilton led the team in tackles and had three sacks, five tackles for loss, and an interception. He's as big of a playmaker as this defense has, and is as underrated as they come. With him back in the lineup, the Jaguars have to prepare for a blitzer that might time a snap from the outside as good as anyone out there.

3) Tyson Alualu was a fan-favorite in Jacksonville but never really ascended to star status. How big of a piece of Pittsburgh's defense has he been?

Since coming to Pittsburgh, Tyson Alualu has filled every role asked of him perfectly. He's a veteran player who has a skill set for every position along the defensive line and has stepped into nose tackle as well as any of the coaches could've asked for.

He doesn't play the superstar role with the Steelers, which could be why he thrives so well. All he's asked to do is secure his gap and play his role on the defense, and he does that every time he's on the field. With guys like Cam Heyward and Stephon Tuitt around him, all Alualu needs to be is the force in the middle. It wasn't what he came to Pittsburgh to do but it's what he's become, and now he's an essential piece to this defense.

4) Which Steelers offensive weapon poses the biggest threat: Claypool, Johnson, Conner, or Juju?

All of the above. The Steelers don't have a "playmaker," they have multiple. Every game, someone new finds the open space or the mismatch in the defense. And with a quarterback playing as well as Roethlisberger, the offense is able to find different ways to exploit their favorite matchups.

The focus has to start with JuJu and Diontae Johnson. Stopping the run is also priority one for a defense. And then Jacksonville just better hope they have the pieces remaining to stop Claypool, Eric Ebron and James Washington.

5) Jacksonville and Pittsburgh always play tight games. Does that happen again Sunday?

No. History is always fun to talk about and the Steelers definitely remember the last time these two teams faced off, but these are two very different teams. The Steelers aren't allowing themselves to fall in "trap" games. Mike Tomlin laughed at the idea of this being a trap game, saying that the Jaguars are looking to kick the Steelers' butts, and it's true, but it gives Pittsburgh a reason to remain focused.

This doesn't mean Jacksonville can't find ways to keep it close at times, but the Steelers should walk away with an easy win.