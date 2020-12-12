Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Jaguars Vs. Titans

David Boclair of AllTitans is here to help us break down the latest Jaguars/Titans clash, a rematch of a close Week 2 battle.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans are once again meeting in mid-December to finish off their annual AFC South rivalry. This time, however, the two teams are heading on completely different trajectories.

To help us preview the 8-4 Titans before Sunday's game in Jacksonville, we spoke with David Boclair of AllTitans to give us a clear image of the Jaguars' opponent.

1) Just why does Derrick Henry continue to get better over the second half of the season each year? It has become uncanny.

It is tough to say, but it has happened often enough that it is accepted as reality.

Last year’s late surge was due in part to the offensive line’s evolution. The same five players started each of the final 12 games and that unit played much better in November and December than earlier.

Henry’s size is also a factor. Players on offense talk about how they can feel opposing players wear down if Henry gets opportunities to run early in the game.

Plus, he is an uncommon athlete who has a natural conditioning advantage over a lot of guys. He simply does not wear down during a game the way typical players do.

2) Who are the impact players on the Titans' defensive line now that it is missing Jadeveon Clowney?

How much of an impact Clowney made in the eight games he played is debatable. After all, he did not have a sack and was not even among the team’s top 10 in tackles at the time he was injured.

Without question, though, the number-one difference-maker is second-year defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. The 2019 first-round pick is second among the Titans with three sacks and 13 quarterback pressures. He also has 44 tackles, forced one fumble, broke up two and has five passes defensed.

Harold Landry, who was supposed to benefit from Clowney’s presence (as well as that of the recently released Vic Beasley, actually has been better without him. Three of Landry’s team-high four and a half sacks have come in the last five games and he had a streak of four games with at least one tackle for a loss end Sunday against Cleveland.

3) Has Corey Davis established himself as a WR1 this year or is he still A.J. Brown's second fiddle?

It depends on the game. Sunday against the Browns, Davis was clearly the better player. Not only did he set career-highs with 11 receptions and 182 receiving yards, but Brown’s recent issues with dropped passes continued.

However, not long ago (vs. Chicago on Nov. 8), Brown had four receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown while Davis was shut out for the first time since the 2019 opener.

Davis does seem to be a better player since the death of his older brother on Nov. 11. Titus Davis was 27 years old when he passed away from a rare form of cancer, and Corey Davis has been Tennessee’s leading receiver in three of the four games since.

It seems emotion is fueling his performance as much as anything these days. The question is how far that can take him.

4) Mike Vrabel's teams always seem to just be tougher and more disciplined than the Jaguars. How much of this is the Titans taking on the personality of their head coach?

There is no question that Vrabel has a stronghold on the roster. There seemingly is not a player on the roster who does not echo his primary talking points, such as playing to the echo of the whistle, the need to continually improve throughout the season and understanding the difference between mistakes and “mistakes that get you beat.”

Vrabel and general manager Jon Robinson place a premium on guys who love football. Anyone who has seen Vrabel during a Titans practice knows that is very much in line with the head coach. To say he is hands-on does not accurately portray the third-year coach’s level of involvement in drills, particularly during individual periods. He does not just tell players what he wants, he shows them – and he looks like he is having the time of his life when he does. Plus, when one period ends, Vrabel runs to the area that will be used for the next one faster than most of his players.

It makes for a positive and energetic atmosphere, and a good work week often leads to good game performances.

5) Score prediction?

The Titans got spanked by the Browns (the final score was much closer than the game actually was), which makes it likely that players and coaches will have a little extra focus for the Jaguars. It also feels like Jacksonville’s recent near-misses have to have taken a toll on that team.

Expect the Titans to rely heavily on play-action to take advantage of the Jaguars’ determination not to allow Henry to run wild, as he has done in the second meeting each of the last two years.

Tennessee has looked like a playoff team all year. If it can’t win this one, it will be time to re-think things. Titans 38, Jaguars 16.