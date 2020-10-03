Bengals RB Joe Mixon Questionable For Jaguars Game

The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) next opponent—the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2-1)—could potentially be without one of their primary offensive weapons on Sunday in starting running back Joe Mixon.

On Saturday, the Bengals listed Mixon in the injury report with a chest injury and labeled him as questionable for Sunday’s game. It was the first time all week he’d been listed on the report.

Mixon is the Bengals leading rusher through three games, with 164 yards on 52 rushes as well as 58 yards on seven receptions. He currently has no touchdowns. If he is unable to play, Cincinnati will likely turn to Giovani Bernard. Thus far, Bernard has 10 yards on two rushes and 98 yards through the air on 12 receptions.

The Bengals have also leaned on rookie quarterback Joe Burrow in the run game and his willingness to leave the pocket. The No. 1 overall pick has 64 yards on 16 rushes, second on the team.

If the Bengals are forced to start Bernard, the matchup should benefit the Jaguars. Since moving to weak side linebacker, Myles Jack has had double digit tackles in every game and heading into Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season, Jack was tied for an entire league leading 33 tackles.

On Wednesday, Head Coach Doug Marrone told local reporters of Jack and middle linebacker Joe Schobert’s run defense, “I think they’ve been excellent. I think Myles has been playing his best football really.

“Myles has had flashes before. I think the consistency of how he’s playing is up. I think both he and Joe have done a nice job for us. That obviously helps us quite a bit. Again, I don’t want to say that we’ve gotten to where we need to be. I think there’s still a lot of improvement that we’ll make in the run game as we push forward with the guys that we have. So I think both those guys have played well and I think Myles is playing at a very high level right now.”