Biggest Takeaway for Jaguars' Defense Heading into Week 11
The Jacksonville Jaguars' failed to play complementary defense Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. A pattern that has become far too common for the 2-8 Jaguars.
However, although the offense did not play well, the Jaguars' defense did. The unit held the Vikings without a touchdown on Sunday.
"I thought the defense did an outstanding job with the type of firepower they have on offense,” Pederson said. “I know there was yards, time of possession, but to hold that team to four field goals, it gives you a chance."
While the Jaguars' defense played well overall, they allowed the Vikings to possess the ball for over 40 minutes of game time.
In a one-score game against one of the best teams in the National Football League, a defense staying on the field that long can be the difference between winning and losing.
“Yeah, there were a lot of long drives they had, extended drives,” linebacker Foyesade Oloukon said. “Kept them on the field, and we've got to do a better job of getting off on third downs.
“I think if you get the ball back to your offense in better field position, you're going to help them out. That's our job and we've got to see how we do our job better.
“No moral victories, I mean they didn't score a touchdown, but we didn't do exactly what we needed to do to win the game."
Talented Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell echoed those same sentiments. Campbell acknowledged the defense played well but also felt like they could have played better.
After losing six games by seven points or less, Campbell knows how important it is to play well on every single down.
“Yeah, there’s always something to be proud of taking away from the game, and always something to learn from,” Campbell said. “All in all, proud of the way these guys fought. I wouldn’t want to fight with any other group. We just keep working, man, and we’ve got Detroit next week.”
“We had some penalties. They had a crazy penalty on me, but it’s all good. There’s always room for improvement, so we’ll just go in the film room, learn from it, and try to improve on it next week.”
