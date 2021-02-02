Former Gators & NFL Linebacker Brandon Spikes Praises Jaguars' Hiring of Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer once leaned on Brandon Spikes at the University of Florida, and now the former linebacker is taking to social media to praise the Jaguars for their move to hire Meyer.

The outpour of support Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has gotten from his former players since he took the Jaguars job nearly three weeks ago hasn't exactly been surprising ... nor has it slowed down.

18 days after Meyer was officially introduced as the Jaguars' next head coach following the firing of Doug Marrone, another one of Meyer's former locker rooms leader has spoken out about Meyer making the leap to the NFL.

This time it came in the form of former Florida Gators and NFL linebacker Brandon Spikes, who took to social media to advocate for the Meyer regime in Jacksonville and called Meyer one of the best to ever coach.

"Congratulations 2 @CoachUrbanMeyerand the @jaguars. Urb is easily one of the best coaches 2 ever coach the game of football," Spikes tweeted on Tuesday. "The passion, enthusiasm and discipline he brings 2 a team is unparalleled. It was an absolute honor playing 4 coach at my time in @gatorsfb."

Spikes was one of Meyer's most decorated players during his extremely successful tenure with the Gators. Spikes played for Meyer from 2006-2009, serving as a team captain twice, starting 39 games, being a consensus All-American twice, and playing for two different National Championship teams during that stretch.

When Spikes talks about Meyer being one of the best coaches ever, he isn't putting it lightly. He played for New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick for four years, so he knows what greatness looks like from a coach.

In short, it is unlikely that there are many players who know Meyer's coaching philosophies and skills much more than Spikes does. Many of Meyer's former players, such as Tim Tebow, have advocated for his leap to the NFL, and this time one of his former captains does just the same.

"And know he will bring that same winning mentality and success 2 the jags. He is not only an amazing coach but an amazing human being that truly cares abt his players," Spikes continued.

"He will not only command respect in the locker room but will bring out the very best in everyone in that organization."

Expectations are high in Jacksonville now that Meyer is running the show, but he has a lot of work in front of him.

Just a few weeks ago, the Jaguars' season ended with a 15-game losing streak, the longest losing streak in franchise history. The 1-15 record is the worst single-season record in team history as well.

As a result of the record, the Jaguars landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the first time the team has ever held the top pick. Because of that failure, as well as the failure of the last three seasons (12-36 record in that span), Meyer was brought in to overhaul how the Jaguars operate from the top of the organization to the bottom of it.

Since buying the team, Jaguars owner Shad Khan has a 41-106 record as owner. The Jaguars have just one winning season in that span, a 10-6 year in 2017 in which they won the AFC South and advanced to the AFC Championship. The hope for Khan now is that Meyer, who is one of the winningest college coaches of all time, can change that.

Only time will tell if Meyer is the coach who can bring the Jaguars back to relevancy, but you can at least count Spikes as one person who thinks Meyer will turn the Jaguars around sooner than later.

"I know u will see the jags in the playoffs very soon with @CoachUrbanMeyer at the helm. Congrats again coach! Love ya!" Spikes tweeted.