BREAKING: 6 Key Jaguars Questionable vs. Packers
The Jacksonville Jaguars will have six players listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, including several stars.
The following Jaguars are questionable to play in Week 8: running back Travis Etienne (hamstring), defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo (calf), offensive tackle Cam Robinson (concussion), safety Andrew Wingard (knee), linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (foot), and rookie defensive tackle Mason Smith (ankle).
Smith was a late addition to the injury report, while Oluokun and Wingard returned to practice last week after their 21-day window to return from injured reserve was opened. Travis Etienne missed last week's game vs. the New England Patriots, while left tackle Cam Robinson sustained a concussion in Week 7 and left the game after the first drive.
"He'll be out there at practice today. We'll see where he's at, but hopefully he's good. We have to finish him up and contact and stuff, but he can actually be in practice today. So that's a good thing," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday. "Etienne again, we'll still push him today. See where he's at physically before we make a decision. Probably game time with him.
"Foye [Oluokun] had a really good week. Trending in the right direction, optimistic that he'll be able to step in and play. We'll see where he's at today, tomorrow. Dewey's [Wingard] the same, had a good week of preparation, good week of practice. I think it's good for both those guys to get back out there. Again, we'll see. I’ve got to see today, really, quite honestly, where he's at and then make a decision, at least by tomorrow, but when we turn in or at least have an idea of as far as any standard elevations, I should say.”
