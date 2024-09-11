BREAKING: Browns Dealt Massive Blow Ahead of Matchup with Jaguars
Just days ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguar's home opener in Week 2, their opponent, the Cleveland Browns, were dealt a devastating blow via injury news.
On Wednesday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that tight end David Njoku was ruled out with an ankle injury for Sunday's contest, per CBS Sports. Stefanski did not clarify whether or not Njoku's injury was a high ankle sprain. He is considered week-to-week.
Njoku, a former first-round pick, had a career season last year. He had 81 receptions for 882 yards and six touchdowns, earning his first Pro Bowl recognition. Last year against the Jaguars, Njoku caught six passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-27 Browns victory.
The loss will make things more difficult for a Browns team coming off a 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. The Browns were held to just 93 yards rushing and quarterback Deshaun Watson struggled mightily, getting sacked six times and throwing two interceptions.
The Jaguars are looking to avenge their season-opening defeat at the hands of the Miami Dolphins. A collapse late in the game ruined what was a very promising start for the Jaguars, scoring 17 points in the first half before getting blanked in the latter half.
The struggle for the Jaguars defense has been the secondary and Njoku would have been a threat. The Jaguars held the Dolphins, who have one of the best running back duos in the league (Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane), to just 83 yards on the ground.
Stefanski said that Watson, who has found himself in the spotlight yet again off the field, will start against the Jaguars.
