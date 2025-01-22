BREAKING: Buccaneers' Liam Coen Hasn't Yet Signed New Deal
The Jacksonville Jaguars have long been in pursuit of Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen, but their hopes of landing him as their next head coach were seemingly dashed on Wednesday when Coen withdrew his name from consideration.
In the wake of Coen backing out of a job that has largely been considered to be his if he wants it, the Jaguars also parted ways with general manager Trent Baalke.
The sudden move to oust Baalke following Coen's decline of a second interview with the franchise paints it as a move that is directly related to Coen and his decision. The question now is if the Jaguars can still land the star play-caller after they have moved on from Baalke.
One key part, of course, is if Coen would actually be willing to walk away from his new deal with the Buccaneers, which is set to make him one of the highest-paid coordinators in all of football.
According to Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud, Coen has still yet to sign his new deal.
Whether the Jaguars' decision to back out of their relationship with Baalke actually means anything to Coen remains to be seen. But the Jaguars could, in a sense, see if Coen is willing to say no to them a second time before the search moves on elsewhere.
Coen, who has been a long-time assistant for Sean McVay and also had success with Will Levis at Kentucky, just wrapped up his first year as Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator -- a year that saw the offense turn into a top-5 unit. In 2024, the Buccaneers ranked top-five in: total offense, scoring offense, rushing offense, passing offense, third-down percentage, and red-zone touchdown percentage.
"Liam has done an incredible job," Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield said earlier this month.
"It's the influence he's had throughout all the guys teaching the game of football, and I've mentioned to you guys like all year, that teaching the details of why we're doing certain things, why we have certain plays alerted or canned, whatever you want to call it. And he does a great job of that, and then calling the plays with player strengths, that's what good OCs do. And so he's done an unbelievable job."
