BREAKING: Doug Pederson Delivers Massive News For Franchise Star
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks like he is making his official return.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday Lawrence is trending toward playing in Week 13 vs. the Houston Texans after missing his last two starts.
"He's had a good week. He has obviously done some really good things this week," Pederson said. "I would say as of right now, yes, he will play. We will get through today, Friday, Saturday, but he's had a good week."
Lawrence missed the Jaguars' Week 10 and Week 11 losses due to a left shoulder injury, an injury he sustained in the first half of Week 9. Lawrence finished the game, but he would then be limited in practice the entire week leading up to Week 10 before being ruled out for the game.
In week 11, Lawrence did not practice at all as the Jaguars effectively gave him another week off before the team's Week 12 bye week.
“I'm feeling better. It's been three, a little over three weeks. So, it's good for me to be able to rest and try to heal up as much as possible. I've definitely made some progress. I'm feeling better, been able to do a little bit more," Lawrence said on Wednesday.
"It's taken longer than I wanted it to. Obviously, I want to be out there, and I want to be playing, and it honestly just sucks watching and then being there at the game, being on the sideline, not even dressed out the last two games. So that's been tough. I'm hoping I'm back out there this week. It'd be great. That's what I want. I want to be back on the field playing with my teammates and that's the plan.”
