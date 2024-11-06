BREAKING: Doug Pederson Explains Jaguars' Intriguing QB Addition
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a surprising move at quarterback on Wednesday, signing former quarterback C.J. Beathard to the active roster off the Miami Dolphins' practice squad.
The signing gives the Jaguars three active rosters on the 53-man roster, with Beathard joining Trevor Lawrence and Mac Jones on the roster.
Jacksonville released Beathard on an injury settlement before the start of the season, with the Jaguars moving forward with Jones as their No. 2 quarterback.
Now, though, the Jaguars are dealing with injuries to Lawrence after their Week 9 contest vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Lawrence took a hit to his left shoulder during the game and was the last player to leave the locker room after halftime, with Pederson saying on Wednesday that Lawrence would be limited in today's practice.
"Obviously C.J. was here, Mac was here, and from our stand point we felt like we had a really good quarterback room. with the three guys. Obviously C.J. got hurt there in camp and we had to let him go," Pederson said on Wednesday.
"We definitely wanted to at some point get him back here. I think it just strengthens our roster, strengthens that room. Trevor's sore obviously, and it gives us insurance. Obviously Mac is still, Mac is still the number two obviously and prepares each week to play. And now we've got another veteran quarterback on the roster."
When asked if Lawrence would potentially miss Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, Pederson didn't give any indication one way or another.
"Can't answer that. Can't answer that today, not sitting here on Wednesday, no," Pederson said.
