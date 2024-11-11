BREAKING: Former Jaguars Star Working Out with AFC Rival
Leonard Fournette, former Jacksonville Jaguars running back and Top 10 pick, is a free agent. He could be finding a home very soon, though.
Per Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the Cincinnati Bengals worked out Fournette today.
"With Zack Moss on [injured reserve], the Bengals brought in Khalil Herbet and now view the former Lombardi Lenny as a potential practice squad addition," Rapoport wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter.
Fournette was the Jaguars' No. 4 overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, spending three seasons in Duval. He broke the 1,000-yard mark with the Jaguars twice, with his best season coming in 2018 when he rushed for 1,152 yards.
He then went to Tampa Bay, where he found more success with the Buccaneers. Fournette was part of their Super Bowl-winning squad. He was vital to their rushing attack.
At 29 years old, Fournette's best years are far behind him. 81 games and 61 starts, especially with Fournette's angry, power-running style, are sure to leave plenty of wear and tear on his body.
That being said, the Bengals are liable to try anything. Their rushing attack has struggled all season long, averaging a meager four yards per rushing play, which is 26th in the league, and just 89.7 rushing yards per game. That abysmal number places them 29th in the league.
The offense, which still ranks pretty high among the league's statistical leaders, is carried by quarterback Joe Burrow and his talented weapons. Time is likely winding down for Fournette's NFL career. Could he make a stop in Cincinnati before it's over?
