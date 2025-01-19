BREAKING: Insider Provides Key Updates For Jaguars HC Search After Lions Loss
As expected, it appears the Detroit Lions' shocking loss to the Washington Commanders in Saturday's NFC Divisional Round game appears to have laid the groundwork for an accelerated hiring cycle around the NFL.
Speaking on ESPN ahead of Sunday's slate of playoff games, ESPN's Adam Schefter explained how the sudden availability of Lions coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn could impact the searches of the Jacksonville Jaguars and other teams in the mix for each coordinator, which includes the Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, New York Jets, and New Orleans Saints.
"It sped up the entire cycle because the teams that are looking for head coaches -- the Saints, the Jets, the Bears, the Raiders, and the Jaguars -- I don't think they were expecting the Commanders to win, and for Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, the offensive and defensive coordinators of the Detroit Lions, to be in the mix to be able to meet with teams starting tomorrow, and they can be hired as early as this week," Schefter said.
"And these two guys are expected to get head coaching jobs. I think, with Ben Johnson, you're looking at the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chicago Bears and the Jacksonville Jaguars all square in the mix. And he's going to figure out, I think this week, where he wants to go."
With the Jaguars in the running for Johnson, it could mean their head coach wraps up quickly after he makes his decision if he ultimately opts to coach elsewhere.
Could the Jaguars then turn to Glenn? Schefter didn't rule out the possibility, especially with the Raiders potentially making a front office move designed to land Johnson.
"Aaron Glenn square in the mix of the New Orleans Saints, the New York Jets, maybe the Jacksonville Jaguars or the Raiders. Now you start to look for hints and clues about things that are happening," he said.
"The Las Vegas Raiders today are interviewing the Commanders Assistant GM Lance Newmark, who spent the previous 26 years in Detroit working with Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn. The Raiders could look to move on Lance Newmark. But Tom Brady also like John Spytek, the Buccaneers' assistant GM. We'll see how that plays out. These two are the dominoes that have to fall before the other head coaches start to get hired, and I would expect that to start happening this week."
