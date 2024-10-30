BREAKING: Jaguars' AFC Rival May Have Confirmed Draft Blunder
The Indianapolis Colts have already made a major change-up a quarterback. How long is it going to last?
According to Colts head coach Shane Steichen, Joe Flacco is set to be the team's quarterback "moving forward" -- not Anthony Richardson.
It is a major move for the Colts, a signal that they have been pushed to their absolute ends with the former No. 4 overall pick. Richardson was officially benched for Flacco this week after a Week 8 game against the Houston Texans where the quarterback tapped himself out for a play due to fatigue.
“A tough decision, but one that I felt was in the best interest in our football team,” Steichen said, according to Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. “Joe gives us the best chance to win right now. With that being said, we’re not giving up on Anthony by any means. We’re really not. He’s a young player with a ton of talent. He’ll use this time to continue to develop and grow as a professional.”
While Steichen says the Colts are not giving up on Richardson, it is clear the team's actions are not matching their words. The Colts drafted Richardson knowing he was a long-term project and needed live reps and experience to improve.
But instead, the Colts have seemingly given up on the Richardson project. This isn't a one-game timeout. This is instead the Colts saying they think Richardson is not the best option at quarterback moving forward, a startling admission about their former top pick.
