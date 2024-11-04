BREAKING: Jaguars AFC South Rival Dealt Massive Injury Blow
The Jacksonville Jaguars won't play their bitter AFC South rival, the Tennessee Titans, until Week 14 on Dec. 8. When they do, the Titans will be without a pillar on defense in safety Quandre Diggs.
The three-time Pro Bowler was just ruled out for the rest of the season with a Lisfranc injury that will require surgery, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
Jeremy Brener of Titans on SI broke down the predicament in Nashville and what it could mean for the Titans.
"It's been a rough year for the Titans secondary as Jamal Adams dealt with an injury before being placed on the Non-Football Injury list before his release," he wrote. "Cornerbacks L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie have also missed several games for the team, which has hurt its overall ability to grow.
"With Diggs out for the year, the Titans should look towards Amani Hooker to play more of a leadership role in the secondary. The team will also ask for more out of Mike Brown and Julius Wood while also likely signing a player from a practice squad around the league."
The Titans have been one of the worst teams in the league, and their 20-17 win over the lowly New England Patriots has proven more costly than anything else. Will Levis has proven to be a bust, and head coach Brian Callahan has not helped the situation.
Star wide receiver Deandre Hopkins even jumped ship.
In all likelihood, the Titans will likely tear it all down and rebuild next season.
