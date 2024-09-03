BREAKING: Jaguars Announce Captains For 2024 Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars have their locker room leaders.
The Jaguars announced their five team captains for the 2024 season on Tuesday, naming quarterback Trevor Lawrence and tight end Evan Engram as the offensive captains, Josh Hines-Allen and Foyesade Oluokun as defensive captains, and punter Logan Cooke as the special teams captain.
This is Lawrence's fourth year as a Jaguars captain; Oluokun's third year as a Jaguars captain; Hines-Allen's fourth year as a Jaguars captain; Engram's first year as a Jaguars captain; and Cooke's second year as a Jaguars captain.
The Jaguars' on-field leadership has been a hot topic this offseason. Last year, the locker room failed to galvanize and finish the job down the stretch. This year, the Jaguars have talked openly about the failures of the 2023 season and how they know they can't take anything for granted.
Lawrence, who signed a long-term extension in the offseason, has been named a captain in every year of his career thus far.
“I would say that he's definitely got an outgoing personality, but he's got a sneaky sort of humor to him. He's well-liked. He's likable. He's also somebody that will shoot you straight, which I can appreciate from him," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.
"The other thing too is his demeanor. He's just a cool, calm, collected person. There's not a whole lot that gets him riled up and probably a whole lot that doesn't necessarily get him going in the other direction. Just the calmness about him, he's got a great poise about him, but he has that sneaky humor that shows up from time to time with his teammates.”
Hines-Allen was a captain in 2020, 2021, and 2022 and will now be a captain for a fourth time.
“No, I mean I know the captains, they usually meet a little bit earlier, so I’d have to wake up a little bit earlier if I am a captain. I’d just got to switch my routine up a little bit if I am one," Hines-Allen said on Monday. "I don't know, but whoever's elected has done a really great job thus far and in training camp and OTAs, and I'm excited to see what that five looks like."
