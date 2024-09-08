BREAKING: Jaguars Announce Inactives vs. Dolphins
The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially announced their inactives for Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins.
The Jaguars already announced on Saturday that backup safety and core special teamer Daniel Thomas would not travel due to an Achilles injury, which led to a call-up for practice squad safety Terrell Edmunds.
The other inactive Jaguars are offensive linemen Cole Van Lanen and Javon Foster, along with defensive tackles Ezezi Otomewo, Jordan Jefferson, and Jeremiah Ledbetter.
This means the Jaguars will play rookie defensive end Myles Cole and rookie defensive tackle Maason Smith, along with second-year defensive tackle Tyler Lacy.
“It's football. It's football. By the fifth play, all those emotions and everything kind of go away and you get into the flow of the game, so don't burn too much in the pregame thinking about it too much, flight down there," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said this week.
"Just go do your job. That's really the important thing. Play fundamentals and technique. You know the scheme and everything, where you're supposed to be. Play fundamentals and technique, do your job and just focus on winning your one-on-one matchup.”
With the only two inactive offensive players being offensive linemen, that means all 12 of the Jaguars' skill players will be active and play roles on game day. This includes D'Ernest Johnson and Tim Jones.
The Jaguars are looking for a fast start to Week 1. They are 1-1 in Week 1 under Doug Pederson, but finished last year losing five of their last six games.
"Just go about our business, right? Just keep working hard and playing hard. Don't worry about the outside, just make it about us and focus internally," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this week. "People are going to write what they want to write, and if you start winning games, then maybe you get some recognition. It's one week at a time. It's one game at a time, obviously, and I'm fine with that.”
The Jaguars will kickoff the 2024 season against the Dolphins in Miami at 1 p.m. eastern, with the road back to AFC South title hopes beginning down south.
