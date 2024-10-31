BREAKING: Jaguars' DC Answers For Costly, Game-Blowing Mistake
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a tie game and a chance for overtime against the Green Bay Packers.
Favorable field position for the defense and just under two minutes left. Then it happened. One play to ruin all of it for the Jaguars -- a hard fought contest, Trevor Lawrence's epic game-tying drive with minimum weapons and simplistic play-calling.
Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen's defense allowed a massive, game-breaking play to Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed, their biggest weapon. Green Bay went from their own 34 to the Jaguars' 15.
The Packers then chewed on the clock, along with Jacksonville timeouts, before kicking the game-winning field goal.
Nielsen answered for it and took ownership on Thursday.
"I gotta change up the coverage," he told reporters. "It's on me. I gotta change up the coverage. Play a different coverage in that situation."
Nielsen might have the hottest seat in Duval as of now.
In his first year as the defensive coordinator, Nielsen has led a defense that is 29th in total yards per game (382.1), second-to-last in the league in passing yards per game and per play, and 28th in sacks per pass attempt.
This despite having two very good pass rushers in Josh Hines-Allen and a surging Travon Walker.
First downs per game, red zone, third-down, scoring -- all of those categories are 25th or worse in the league. Week in and week out, there seems to be no real answer on how to fix this defense. Not from Nielsen, at least. Nielsen might be in over his head as a former defensive line coach.
His days could be numbered in Jacksonville, even more so than head coach Doug Pederson's.
