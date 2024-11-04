BREAKING: Jaguars' Doug Pederson Answers For Egregious Final Play
There was 1:42 left on the clock and the Jacksonville Jaguars needed a touchdown. Trevor Lawrence had plenty of time to do to the Philadelphia Eagles what he had done just a week before against another NFC power, the Green Bay Packers.
On a first-down, however the play sent third-string running back D'Ernest Johnson on a fade route, oddly enough. Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean intercepted Lawerence's pass and the game was over.
The Jaguars would fall to 2-7. The seat is only growing hotter for head coach Doug Pederson, but that's old news. It was simmering in September. Last month, it became scalding. Now? Just about radioactive.
Pederson answered on Monday for the final play call that gave the ball back to the Eagles.
"Well, at the end of the day it was a heck of a play. Heck of a play," Pederson told reporters. "Now, the coaching side comes down to we can detail the route a bit better. It is a route that's been in our offense for a long time, you know, we can coach D'Ernest on it, we can coach ... You know, [Travis] Etienne had similar routes during the game and we just coach it better. We can detail those better. But at the end of the day, we can just tell Trevor to throw it away. If it's not there, just throw it away. All those kinds of things. But you know, at the end of the day I would say Nakobe Dean made a heck of a football play."
