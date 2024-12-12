BREAKING: Jaguars' Engram Misses Second Practice of Jets Week
The Jacksonville Jaguars were without a key piece of their offense during the second practice of the week.
Tight end Evan Engram was listed as a non-participant for the Jaguars during Thursday’s practice, a result of a shoulder injury he sustained in Week 14. With that said, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said he does not anticipate the injury keeping the Pro Bowl tight end out of the lineup vs. the New York Jets on Sunday.
"Evan’s dealing with the shoulder, obviously coming out of the game, so he won’t do anything today. We’ll rest him today and get him back, but anticipate him for the game on Sunday," Pederson said.
In nine games this year, Engram has caught 47 passes for yards and a touchdown. Earlier this season, Engram joied George Kittle and Jeremey Shockey as the only tight ends in NFL history to record at least 40 receptions in each of their first eight seasons.
"Obviously, I would love to get the football and make plays to put my team in a great position," Engram said earlier this week. "But I’ve definitely found myself in a lot of situations to help out some of these young guys, pour into them, share some of my wisdom with them, give them some of the expedited experience to help them come along. At the end of the day, I just want to make our team better."
Limited for the Jaguars in Thursday’s practice were tight end Josiah Deguara (shoulder), offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (knee/shoulder) and offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland (knee).
The Jaguars will kick off against the Jets at EverBank Stadium at 1 p.m. in Week 15.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.