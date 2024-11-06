BREAKING: Jaguars Franchise QB Discusses New Injury
The Jacksonville Jaguars brought a familiar face back to the quarterback room on Wednesday in the form of C.J. Beathard,which means all eyes are now on Trevor Lawrence's upper body injury.
Lawrence spoke to the media on Wednesday about his injury, which occurred in the first half of the Week 9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Lawrence did not miss any snaps, but was the last player out of the locker room after halftime.
"Yeah, still a little sore today. I mean, shoot, not much different than other weeks, but this point of the year, yeah, still dealing with a little soreness, so hopefully can get that flushed out throughout the week," Lawrence said on Wednesday.
When asked about his chances of playing this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, Lawrence was ultimately noncommittal.
"That's the goal. I'm been doing everything I can to be out there. It's like in the past when I've gotten banged up in the past. Just try to do everything I can during the week to prepare myself to play Sunday and put as much time as possible with that and getting healthy. So that's the way my mind is right now," Lawrence said.
If Lawrence does not play, then Mac Jones would be the starting quarterback and Beathard would ultimately back him up.
Lawrence has only missed one start in his four-year career, though he battled through a knee injury, a shoulder injury and a concussion last season.
The Jaguars will kick off against the Vikings at 1 p.m. at EverBank Stadium.
