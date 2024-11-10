BREAKING: Jaguars Get Game-Changing Injury News
Any small sliver of hope for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence to suit up on Sunday vs. the Minnesota Vikings has seemingly been exhausted.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jaguars are officially set to be without Lawrence -- who might also miss Week 11 with his shoulder injury.
"Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a left shoulder injury, will not play vs. the Vikings, per source. The question is whether Lawrence will make it back for next Sunday vs. the Lions or whether the team will give him one more week off with Jacksonville’s bye coming the week after," Schefter said on X.
With Lawrence on the mend following his injury, which he sustained in Week 9, the Jaguars are set to start backup quarterback Mac Jones for the first time.
"Look, I mean, I've had a left shoulder back when I played. It affects if you want to throw, pulling your shoulder through," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.
"You don't want to get hit. Obviously, it's your lead shoulder. You don't want to get hit on it. All that kind of stuff, protect on it, fall on it. But throwing-wise, it's not necessarily going to affect it too much. It's kind of a pain tolerance deal.”
Schefter also reported the Jaguars would have Gabe Davis back in the lineup, while Brian Thomas Jr. will continue to play through his chest injury.
"Jaguars WR Gabe Davis, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a shoulder injury, is expected to play vs. the Vikings, per source. Jaguars WR Brian Thomas, listed as questionable for Sunday with a chest injury, is expected to play vs. the Vikings, per source," Schefter said.
