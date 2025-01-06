BREAKING: Jaguars' Hated Rival Colts Decides on Future of Football Leadership
At least one AFC South team is set to run it back in 2025.
For the Jacksonville Jaguars, they can expect to face an Indianapolis Colts team next year that looks identical to the one they just split a two-game series with.
After yet another year without a playoff appearance, Colts owner Jim Irsay announced on Sunday night the Colts would be retaining both head coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard.
The Jaguars are 3-1 against the duo in the past two seasons, with the first and only loss coming in Week 18 in a game in which the Jaguars had their starting quarterback and several pass-catchers on injured reserve.
"Dear Colts Fans: As we close out this season, I can't tell you how disappointed I am that we failed to win the AFC South and earn a playoff appearance. There's a high standard in this city for our team and anyone who steps on the field wearing the Horseshoe. The expectation is to win our division and compete for championships. Just being on the doorstep of the playoffs is not the standard I expect, nor what you deserve," Irsay said with a statement on Sunday night. "We understand that and always accept the challenge. Believe me, I know you share my impatience and frustration. I know you invest your time, energy, and money into the Colts every year. More than anything, we want to reward you with division titles and playoff runs, and we've fallen short in the most painful ways possible.
"But things evolve quickly in the NFL from week to week and season to season, so I will never stop being optimistic that this team can take the next step! I've been evaluating our entire operation, and I believe in Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen and our collective ability to make the improvements needed to take us to the next level in 2025. I know fans who want an immediate change in leadership will be disappointed. That means we all have a lot to prove, so we'll get back to work and keep doing what we can to earn your support and make you proud to be a Colts fan."
Considering the relative success the Jaguars have had against this regime in recent years, this should likely be considered good news in Jacksonville.
