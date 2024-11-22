BREAKING: Jaguars' Hated Rival Gets Dire Injury News
The hits keep coming for one of the Jacksonville Jaguars' biggest rivals.
While the Jaguars have dealt with their own 2-9 record and a few big-name free agency busts, the Tennessee Titans don't find themselves in a much different situation at 2-8. And on Friday, that situation got even bleaker as the Titans placed start cornerback L'Jarius Sneed on injured reserve.
Sneed has already missed the last five games of the season with a quad injury. Now, he will miss at least the next four weeks. If Sneed returns after the minimum four games missed, he will have missed nine of the Titans' 17 games this season.
The Titans made Sneed a huge part of their present and future this offseason, trading for him before signing him to a four-year, $76.4 million deal with $55 million in guarantees.
Sneed started the first five games of the season, recording 23 tackles and two tackles for loss but no interceptions or pass breakups.
But due to his injury, Sneed simply has not been able to make good on the investment the Titans made. The Titans have faced questions at quarterback, offensive line, wide receiver, and beyond in 2024. Now the question of Sneed's status moving forward is yet another one they need to answer.
"It's been tough, it's been hard," Sneed said via TennesseeTitans.com last week.
"I want to be out there with my brothers, my teammates. It's been kind of challenging for me that I can't get out there. Coming into my first year with the organization, trying to make a name for myself here, it's been kind of challenging, and frustrating."
