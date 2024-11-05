BREAKING: Jaguars' Hated Rival Receiving Flurry of Trade Deadline Calls
While the Jacksonville Jaguars might not be forming a fire sale at the NFL Trade Deadline, it does look like one of their AFC South rivals may be.
According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Tennessee Titans have received calls on defensive linemen Jeffery Simmons, Arden Key and Sebastian Joseph-Day.
"I had one team say today we gave Tennessee a call just to check on Simmons, but we knew the answer before we even picked up the phone.
It was “No," Russini said.
With the Titans at 2-6 and already a team that has participated in a trade with last month's trade of DeAndre Hopkins, it makes sense why the Titans might be sellers. Unlike the Jaguars, the Titans do not have a regime that entered the season with playoff hopes. The Titans can afford to ship off current pieces of their roster for draft picks.
The question now is whether the Titans sell off their roster for future picks before the Jaguars draw them on their schedule. Simmons has frequently dominated the Jaguars in past matchups, while Key is a former Jaguar who would certainly be up for the opportunity to play his former team.
Whether the Titans trade any of their core pieces will be known by 4 p.m. this afternoon. But for now, it certainly looks like some of the NFL's other teams have identified them as a team to potentially check in on given their record.
Trading a player like Simmons would be a jarring move, but it could help indicate the Jaguars' odds when they face the Titans later this season.
