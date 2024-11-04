BREAKING: Jaguars' Hated Rival Sticking With Status Quo At QB
Despite the Indianapolis Colts getting less-than-desired results from their decision to bench Anthony Richardson for Joe Flacco, it doesn't look like the Colts are set to make another change at quarterback.
Colts head coach Shane Steichen said the team does not plan to make a change at the position after their 21-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. This came after the Colts were able to score just six points on offense, with the defense outscoring the Flacco-led offense after a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the first half.
The Colts seem to be scrambling after the decision to bench Richardson, who was their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Richardson struggled in his first 10 NFL starts, which saw him miss time with injuries in both 2023 and 2024.
After struggles continued down the stretch of this season, Steichen and the Colts made the decision to bench Richardson in favor of Flacco.
The Colts appeared to think Flacco would be able to bring a veteran presence and calm down the offense, but it was clear watching their offense against the Vikings that this wasn't the case. Regardless of whether Richardson is the long-term answer at quarterback, there may not be a clear case for Flacco as the short-term option.
The Colts will move ahead with Flacco as they try to get back into the AFC South race. If this keeps up, the Jaguars could face Flacco yet again when they play the Colts later this year, which would make the third time in the last two seasons that they did not face Richardson in the divisional battle.
