BREAKING: Jaguars Inactives Against Colts Include Star Pass-Catcher
The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their inactives against the Indianapolis Colts, and this week includes a star pass-catcher for the fourth consecutive game.
Tight end Evan Engram is inactive this week due to a hamstring injury he sustained in pre-game warmups leading up to Week 2. Engram has now missed the last four games, leaving the Jaguars without one of their top pass-catchers for the vast majority of the 2024 season thus far.
During the 2022-23 seasons, Engram ranked No. 10 in touchdown catches, No. 4 in receiving yards, No. 2 in receptions, No. 6 in yards per game, and No. 3 in targets among all tight ends.
In 2023, Engram caught 114 passes for 963 yards and four touchdowns, becoming the eighth tight end to ever catch 100 passes or more in the Super Bowl era.
“Yeah, obviously, I think one of the big parts is Evan's such an energy giver for our group. Just the way he plays, the energy he plays with, the energy on the sidelines in practice, that enthusiasm is a big thing. So, I think we've to an extent missed that," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said earlier this week.
"Now we have other guys that step up into that role and do a good job. Then just Evan's production through his time here is something obviously you're going to miss."
Also inactive for the Jaguars are safety Daniel Thomas, outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah, defensive end Myles Cole, offensive tackles Javon Foster and Cole Van Lanen, and Jordan Jefferson.
While the Jaguars are down a handful of depth players in Thomas and Abdullah, they will be seeing the official returns of linebacker Devin Lloyd and safety Darnell Savage. Lloyd missed last week's game against the Texans with a knee injury, while Savage has missed the last three games with a quad injury.
“I think it's big to get him back. Brings some leadership, brings a little energy out there in a veteran player who's played," Pederson said on Friday about Savage.
