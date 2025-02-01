BREAKING: Jaguars Interview Rams' Zak Kromer, Son of Top OL Coach
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen could be looking to an old acquaintance for the team's vacant offensive line coach position.
"Rams assistant OL coach Zak Kromer is interviewing for the Jaguars offensive line coach position, per source. Kromer has spent the last eight years with Rams, where he worked with new Jaguars coach Liam Coen," ESPNs Jeremy Fowler said.
Kromer has several ties to Coen considering he is the son of top offensive line coach Aaron Kromer. His father, considered one of the absolute best in the position today, coached alongside Coen as a part of the Los Angeles Rams staff under Sean McVay.
As did Zak Kromer, who got his first job in the NFL with the 2016 Buffalo Bills as a coaching assistant before joining the Rams in 2017, also worked with Coen in Loss Angeles from 2018-2020 and again in 2022. Kromer has been the Rams' assistant offensive line coach for the last two seasons.
The Jaguars are set to return most of their offensive line in 2025. Left tackle Walker Little signed a three-year extension with the franchise before the end of the 2024 season, while right tackle Anton Harrison is entering the third year of his rookie contract after being the team's first-round pick in 2023.
Left guard Ezra Cleveland will be in the second year of his new deal with the Jaguars, and center Mitch Morse has another year remaining on his contract. Right guard seems to be the only truly unsettled piece of the offensive line roster.
The Jaguars struggled up front in back-to-back years. Despite the Jaguars' offense grading out well in most pass-protection metrics, the Jaguars have been one of the worst rushing teams in football in the last two seasons and ranked No. 32 in yards allowed before contact in 2024.
“I think we would all agree that it needs to improve, right?" Coen said on Monday.
"I think, first and foremost, when you look at the offensive side of the ball, you want that unit and that group, it's the first thing when you break the huddle that the defense sees. I want that to mean something. We want that to mean something. And it will. And that's a mentality. That's personnel. That's scheme. That's technique. That's fundamentals. That's attitude. That's something that we need to make sure we instill."
