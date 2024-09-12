BREAKING: Jaguars Invest, Make Critical Roster Changes Before Browns Matchup
The Jacksonville Jaguars are days away from their Week 2 home opener against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. After dropping their 2024 opener against the Miami Dolphins and enduring an injury to a critical player in the secondary, a weakness already, they have made roster moves.
On Thursday, the Jaguars announced that they placed cornerback Tyson Campbell, arguably the best player in a thin cornerbacks room, on the injured reserve list. Campbell sustained a hamstring injury in the contest against the Dolphins. Last season, he missed six games with a hamstring injury.
The Jaguars made some additions, too. They announced the signing of cornerback Tre Flowers to the active roster.
The former Seattle Seahawks fifth-round pick out of Oklahoma State has played in 90 games throughout his career, making 44 starts with the Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals, and Atlanta Falcons.
He will likely find himself in the mix against the Browns as the Jaguars try to maintain the momentum they had defensively in Week 1.
Safety Andre Chachere was signed to the practice squad as well. The fourth-year safety out of San Jose State played 23 games with the Philadelphia Eagles and last season, with the Arizona Cardinals, played in all 17 games. He started in five of them.
The Jaguars are looking to secure their first win of the season against the Browns. The Browns lost their opener against the Dallas Cowboys, 33-17.
While the Jaguars showed off a stout defense against the run in Week 1, holding the formidable Dolphins ground game to just 81 yards, their secondary has been the biggest point of concern.
