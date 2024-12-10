BREAKING: Jaguars' Lawrence Bids Farewell to 2024 Season
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has bid farewell to his 2024 season.
Posting on social media, Lawrence pointed out his disappointment at not being able to finish the season -- his first admission of being set to miss the rest of the year.
"'For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.' I’m going to miss being out there with my brothers the rest of the way. This isn’t at all what I pictured this year looking like," Lawrence said on Instagram.
"I’ve been leaning heavy on this verse lately. I don’t know why things happen sometimes but I do believe how you respond is more important than what happens. I’m so blessed to be able to do what I do and I’m not going to let some adversity muddy the vision! Better days are ahead. 🐆 #DTWD"
Lawrence landed on injured reserve last week following two injuries since Week 9.
The first injury was an injury to Lawrence's left shoulder and occurred in a Week 9 loss. Lawrence missed the next two starts before returning in Week 13, though he noted leading up to his final start that surgery was still on the table.
Lawrence sustained a concussion in Week 13's 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans with about four minutes left in the first-half, a result of an illegal hit from Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. Al-Shaair has since been suspended for three games.
Since Week 6 of 2023, Lawrence has sustained two concussions, two shoulder injuries, a knee injury, and an ankle injury.
Lawrence started 10 games in 2024, completing 60.6% of his passes for 2,045 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
