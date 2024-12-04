BREAKING: Jaguars' Lawrence Lands on IR After Illegal Hit
The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence on injured reserve, likely ending his season.
With just five games left, Lawrence will have to miss at least the next four. With the Jaguars officially eliminated from playoff contention in Week 13, it seems there is little reason for Lawrence to play again this year.
Lawrence sustained a concussion in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans with about four minutes left in the first-half, a result of an illegal hit from Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. Al-Shaair has since been suspended for three games.
"It's a tough situation, you know. You still want to send a positive, good message to your team that we are still fighting to the end," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday when asked about the potential of Lawrence being shut down.
"Still have five games left on the schedule obviously, you know. We'll see. But you know, we gotta be smart too for his long-term health as well."
Since Week 6 of 2023, Lawrence has sustained two concussions, two shoulder injuries, a knee injury, and an ankle injury.
"He plays the game in a manner that you can appreciate, right? It's a tough, physical sport. The quarterback position is going to get hit and he's a mobile guy and he's going to run and he was in a position yesterday to protect himself. He was going to slide and get down, which he did," Pederson said on Monday.
"You have conversations every year like, ‘Hey, OK, we’ve got to do a better job of sliding, better job of getting out of bounds. We’ve got to throw the ball away. Just live to punt, live to play another down.’ All those different conversations come up. You don't like to see it with your quarterback, the amount of injuries. But at the same time, he bounces right back. He's tough. He's tough mentally, he's tough physically. He does a great job getting himself ready to go again when the time comes, and he definitely wants to be out there with his teammates.”
Lawrence has started 10 games in 2024, completing 60.6% of his passes for 2,045 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
