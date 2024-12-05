BREAKING: Jaguars' Lawrence Undergoing Season-Ending Procedure
The Jacksonville Jaguars are officially shutting down quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
After it was announced Lawrence would be placed on injured reserve on Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Lawrence would undergo surgery on his injured left shoulder in the near-future, effectively ending his 2024 season.
Lawrence sustained a concussion in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans with about four minutes left in the first-half, a result of an illegal hit from Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. Al-Shaair has since been suspended for three games.
Lawrence also sustained a left shoulder injury in Week 9, an injury that forced him to miss Weeks 10 and 11. Lawrence fought back from the injury to start in Week 13.
Since Week 6 of 2023, Lawrence has sustained two concussions, two shoulder injuries, a knee injury, and an ankle injury.
"He plays the game in a manner that you can appreciate, right? It's a tough, physical sport. The quarterback position is going to get hit and he's a mobile guy and he's going to run and he was in a position yesterday to protect himself. He was going to slide and get down, which he did," Pederson said on Monday.
"You have conversations every year like, ‘Hey, OK, we’ve got to do a better job of sliding, better job of getting out of bounds. We’ve got to throw the ball away. Just live to punt, live to play another down.’ All those different conversations come up. You don't like to see it with your quarterback, the amount of injuries. But at the same time, he bounces right back. He's tough. He's tough mentally, he's tough physically. He does a great job getting himself ready to go again when the time comes, and he definitely wants to be out there with his teammates.”
Lawrence has started 10 games in 2024, completing 60.6% of his passes for 2,045 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.