BREAKING: Jaguars Legend Closing in on Hall of Fame
The Jacksonville Jaguars have little representation in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. That could change with head coach Tom Coughlin, coaching icon and arguably the greatest figure in Jaguars franchise history.
On Thursday, the Hall of Fame announced that the "Coach" category was narrowed further from 12 to nine candidates. Just weeks ago, Coughlin survived the cut from 14 candidates.
Coughlin was one of them, surviving the cuts with coaching greats like George Seifert, Marty Schottenheimer, Mike Holmgren, Dan Reeves, and Mike Shanahan. Coughlin has 20 seasons as an NFL head coach under his belt and 170 wins.
Of course, Coughlin has two Super Bowl championships from his tenure with the New York Giants. Both wins were against two of the most legendary NFL figures in head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady, both considered among the greatest at their respective positions.
The first championship ended the Patriots' hope for an undefeated season.
Of the head coach nominees, only Shanahan and Seifert have Coughlin matched for Super Bowl championships -- with two.
While leading the Jaguars as their first-ever head coach, Coughlin took them to two AFC Championship games and four consecutive playoff appearances. Coughlin led them to two division titles and three double-digit win seasons. He was named NFL Coach of the Year in 1997.
Coughlin was inducted into The Pride earlier this fall, which is the Jaguars' Ring of Honor.
The coach led the Jaguars from 1995 to 2002 is remains the franchise's winningest head coach.
