BREAKING: Jaguars Legend One Step Closer to Hall of Fame Selection
Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Tom Coughlin might just be the greatest figure in franchise history, all told. He was recently honored by the team and his legacy as a head coach, and a winning head coach at that, is cemented.
Still alluding him is enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. That could change soon, as Coughlin has just gotten one step closer to that achievement. On Wednesday, the Hall of Fame announced that the "Coach" category was narrowed further from 14 nominees to 12.
Coughlin was one of them, among coaching greats like Marty Schottenheimer, Mike Holmgren, Dan Reeves, and Mike Shanahan. Coughlin has 20 seasons as an NFL head coach under his belt and 170 wins.
Of course, he has two Super Bowl championships from his tenure with the New York Giants. Both came at the expense of legendary NFL figures in head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady, both considered among the greatest at their respective positions.
Of the head coach nominees, only Shanahan and George Seifert have Coughlin matched for Super Bowl championships while at the helm of a team -- with two.
While leading the Jaguars as their first-ever head coach, Coughlin took them to two AFC Championship games and four consecutive playoff appearances. Coughlin led them to two division titles and three double-digit win seasons. He was named NFL Coach of the Year in 1997.
Coughlin was recently inducted into The Pride, which is the Jaguars' Ring of Honor.
Coughlin coached the Jaguars from 1995 to 2002 is remains the franchise's winningest head coach.
