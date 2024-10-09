BREAKING: Jaguars Lose All-Pro to IR
The Jacksonville Jaguars began the week with great news on the injury front when they opened the window for star cornerback Tyson Campbell's return from the injured reserve.
However, today the Jaguars took a big hit. The Jaguars announced that they have placed All-Pro wide receiver Devin Duvernay on the injured reserve. Duvernay is an explosive weapon and a dangerous return man on special teams. He will miss a minimum four weeks.
The Jaguars signed Duvernay in March to a two-year deal worth $8.5 million with upside via incentives. A former third-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens, Duvernay is a two-time Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro selection in 2021.
He has returned 76 punts for 967 yards and an average return of 12.7 yards. On kicks, Duvernay has returned 78 for nearly 2,000 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 24.5 yards per return. He has even had a fumble return for a touchdown.
As a wide receiver, Duvernay has 897 career receiving yards and five touchdowns. He has one rushing touchdown. The new kickoff rule was huge for Duvernay and the Jaguars will be hurting on special teams without his presence.
Duvernay is a talented home-run player that can change a game with a single return that sets up good field position, or scores. Head coach Doug Pederson hinted at Duvernay's injury situation on Monday when he was asked about the team's health.
"Duvernay [WR Devin Duvernay] is going to be one now that is going to show up on the injury report from yesterday," Pederson said. "We're going to see where he's at. It's another lower body."
