BREAKING: Jaguars Make Major Roster Moves Following Eagles Loss
The Jacksonville Jaguars announced a pair of big roster moves on Monday, effectively ending two seasons.
The Jaguars officially released safety Tashaun Gipson from the Exempt/Commissioner’s Permission List, while also placing second-year guard Cooper Hodges on injured reserve.
Gipson signed with the team this summer while he and the team awaited his six-game suspension to run its course. Gipson ended up being suspended for the first eight games of the season instead, with the league not putting him onto the exempt list until last week.
In his time with the Jaguars, Gipson was able to take part in just two regular-season practices.
“It's great to have him back. We're excited, really excited. But he hasn't practiced yet. So, it all goes into it. We'll get him out there, get him moving around," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said last week ahead of Gipson's first practice.
"Obviously, we’ve got to knock the rust off, those type of things. Then get him in the rotation and get him some plays and sees where he's at and then take it from there. Where the pieces fall, we just don't know. It’s so early and he hasn't even practiced. So, we'll go through the week and then figure it out from there."
As for Hodges, the 2023 Day 3 pick started his first career game on Sunday but suffered a lower leg injury and required to be carted off the field.
"Cooper Hodges is the one that we're going to miss him, probably for the rest of the year. That was a significant leg injury during the game. So, we'll miss him, obviously," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE