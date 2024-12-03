BREAKING: Jaguars Make Massive Addition Following QB Injury
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a big-time move for the practice squad.
The Jaguars announced on Tuesday the signing of veteran quarterback John Wolford to the practice squad, which could be a sign of where things stand with Trevor Lawrence's status following his concussion vs. the Houston Texans in Week 13.
The Jaguars have typically held just three quarterbacks on their roster in recent years, but Wolford is now the fourth alongside Lawrence, Mac Jones, and C.J. Beathard. While the Jaguars and head coach Doug Pederson have yet to make any indications that Lawrence could land on injured reserve, the addition of Wolford does indicate the possibility.
Along with the concussion, Lawrence is also dealing with a left shoulder injury that will likely require surgery at some point.
“He plays the game in a manner that you can appreciate, right? It's a tough, physical sport. The quarterback position is going to get hit and he's a mobile guy and he's going to run and he was in a position yesterday to protect himself," Pederson said about Lawrence on Monday,
"He was going to slide and get down, which he did. You have conversations every year like, ‘Hey, OK, we’ve got to do a better job of sliding, better job of getting out of bounds. We’ve got to throw the ball away. Just live to punt, live to play another down.’ All those different conversations come up. You don't like to see it with your quarterback, the amount of injuries. But at the same time, he bounces right back. He's tough. He's tough mentally, he's tough physically. He does a great job getting himself ready to go again when the time comes, and he definitely wants to be out there with his teammates.”
Along with Wolford, the Jaguars have also signed punter Matt Haack and long snapper Tucker Addington. As a result, the Jaguars have released defensive end Joe Gaziano, cornerback Tyler Hall and offensive lineman Jerome Carvin from the practice squad
